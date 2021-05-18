The Late Late Show With James Corden’s musical mastermind Reggie Watts had the opportunity to ask Barack Obama any question he wanted this week, and like any of us would, he opted for one he was likely never going to get much of an answer to.

The former president appeared on an episode of The Late Late Show Monday to chat about all types of legitimate things—including life advice—but the conversation got a bit sidetracked by talk of “dem aliens” thanks to Watt’s fun question. After asking Obama what’s going on with videos that have been resurfacing and all the recent UFO talk, which includes a 60 Minutes report on an “unsettling” UAP spotting in 2004, Obama kept it honest but tight-lipped. Of course it wasn’t anything he planned to discuss “on air.”

He even said that when he came into office he asked where the “lab” was where the U.S. kept alien specimens, probably as a joke, but didn’t find what he was looking for.

“What is true, and I’m actually being serious here, is that there is footage and records of objects in the skies that we don’t know exactly what they are. We can’t explain how they move, their trajectory, they did not have an easily explainable map” he said.

Still he concluded by sharing that he had “nothing to report to you today,” adding that Reggie may secretly be an alien and could be “deflecting” like the aliens in Men in Black. Somebody might need to tell Joe Biden about this one.