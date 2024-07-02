MrBeast on Criticism of Charity Videos: 'Yes, Ideally a YouTuber Isn’t the One Fixing These Issues'

MrBeast agrees that governments should be the ones stepping up to help solve various crises around the world, but that’s not going to stop him from doing the work such institutions consistently fail to do.

In a recent update to X, a once-great platform perhaps still best known as Twitter, the 26-year-old YouTube star addressed the criticism he’s occasionally faced in connection with his own philanthropic efforts, which in the past have led to videos focused on those suffering from curable blindness and those in need of clean water, among other charity-minded projects.

While some have questioned why these efforts have fallen under the purview of a prominent YouTuber, MrBeast sees things a little differently, arguing that he simply can’t "do nothing" when he has such an impactful presence on the current media landscape.

"When we help people (curing 1000 blind people, building 100 houses, 100 wells, etc.) people get mad and say I shouldn’t be doing this and governments should," he said over the weekend. "Yes, ideally a YouTuber isn’t the one fixing these issues but I’m not just gonna stand by and do nothing."