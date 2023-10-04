Albert Hughes Talks John Wick, Tupac, and Making 'The Continental'

The John Wick franchise is finally getting the expansion it deserves.

The Continental, a three-part limited series on Peacock, is a prequel set 40 years before the events of the John Wick films that unravels the early life of a young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell). While we all know Scott (Ian McShane) as the Continental’s cool and collected hotel manager in the films, the spinoff instead unpacks how Scott earned his role and the tumultuous, action-packed journey it took to get him there.

For fans of John Wick, The Continental has plenty of staples to offer, including a new Adjudicator (Katie McGrath) who may as well be the best part of the show, and several fight scenes where you’ll still find yourself asking how the hell they thought of using an iron like that. For newcomers, The Continental is a great Sunday-night watch packed with gripping action and a 1970s New York at its absolute, deliciously chaotic best.

“The difficult part about doing an existing universe through a spinoff or a prequel is that you want to service the fans and you want to service the new audience too,” says The Continental’s director, Albert Hughes. “[We] hoped to create a world that's in the same city as John Wick, but on a different street or borough.”

In an interview with Complex, Hughes broke down how The Continental came to be, what it was like bringing 1970s New York back to life, and what it actually takes to direct a John Wick fight scene . He may or may not have also told us what it was like watching Juice with Tupac for the first time.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

So the John Wick franchise is a massive IP. What drew you to this project?