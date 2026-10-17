Timothy Busfield's Child Sex Abuse Charges Dismissed

Timothy Busfield's child sex abuse case has been dismissed after the prosecuting attorney reportedly "failed to act in a fair and impartial manner."

On Friday (October 16), New Mexico judge Joseph Montano granted the 69-year-old West Wing actor's motion to dismiss his grand jury indictment, according to documents seen by USA TODAY.

Montano said in his ruling: "The prosecuting attorney failed to act in a fair and impartial manner, including the failure to properly instruct the grand jury on the law for calling witnesses and in instructing the grand jurors on a procedure that effectively withheld requested witnesses."

Earlier this year, Busfield was charged with four felony counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor under 13. The accusations are alleged to have occurred during his time on TV drama The Cleaning Lady. He has denied all allegations.

The actor and director's legal team filed for the dismissal of the charges in June, claiming "the state has abdicated its role of administering justice and instead pursued an indictment against Mr. Busfield at the cost of evidence, Mr. Busfield's rights, and the independence and integrity of the grand jury."