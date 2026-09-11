Pop Culture

ufotable's 'Witch on the Holy Night' Sets January Theatrical Run in North America

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will open the Type-Moon adaptation in North America on Jan. 29.

'Witch on the Holy Night'
YouTube/Crunchyroll

Key Takeaways

  • Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will release ufotable's Witch on the Holy Night in U.S. and Canadian theaters on January 29, 2027, Deadline first reported.
  • The film adapts Kinoko Nasu's 2012 Type-Moon visual novel, following apprentice magician Aoko Aozaki in 1980s Japan as her life changes after meeting countryside boy Sōjŭrō Shizuki.
  • The original voice cast returns, including Haruka Tomatsu as Aoko, Kana Hanazawa as Alice, and Yūsuke Kobayashi as Sōjŭrō, with both Japanese and English dub options for North American viewers.
  • Japan gets the film first on November 20 alongside a smartphone version of the game, while the release rolls out globally through February 5 across markets like the UK, France, and Australia.

Crunchyroll is taking ufotable's next feature to the big screen, picking up North American rights to Witch on the Holy Night and slotting it into theaters next January.

The studio behind Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is handling the animation, and Crunchyroll is distributing alongside Sony Pictures Entertainment.

A first trailer for the film has revealed the exact release date to be Jan. 29.

The film is based on Kinoko Nasu’s 2012 visual novel (a “visual novel” is a style of video game that originated in Japan). Nasu’s game was developed by Type-Moon, the studio that created the Fate franchise. Set in 1980s Japan, the story follows Aoko Aozaki, a high school student who is secretly an apprentice Magician.

Aoko’s routine unravels when she meets Sōjūrō Shizuki, a boy from the countryside who gets pulled into their world of magic.

The film was announced back in Dec. 2021, with the visual novel's original voice cast returning. Haruka Tomatsu plays Aoko, Kana Hanazawa voices her housemate Alice Kuonji, and Yūsuke Kobayashi takes Sōjūrō, with Ruriko Aoki as Touko Aozaki and Atsumi Tanezaki as Lugh Beowulf.

North American audiences get both options: the original Japanese track with English subtitles and a newly recorded English dub.

Before it arrives in the United States and Canada, Witch on the Holy Night will be released in several other territories in January, such as Mexico, France, and Brazil.

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