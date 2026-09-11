ufotable's 'Witch on the Holy Night' Sets January Theatrical Run in North America

Crunchyroll is taking ufotable's next feature to the big screen, picking up North American rights to Witch on the Holy Night and slotting it into theaters next January.

The studio behind Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is handling the animation, and Crunchyroll is distributing alongside Sony Pictures Entertainment.

A first trailer for the film has revealed the exact release date to be Jan. 29.

The film is based on Kinoko Nasu’s 2012 visual novel (a “visual novel” is a style of video game that originated in Japan). Nasu’s game was developed by Type-Moon, the studio that created the Fate franchise. Set in 1980s Japan, the story follows Aoko Aozaki, a high school student who is secretly an apprentice Magician.

Aoko’s routine unravels when she meets Sōjūrō Shizuki, a boy from the countryside who gets pulled into their world of magic.