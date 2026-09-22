Pop Culture

'The Detective Is Already Dead' Releases Fifth Anniversary Visual Ahead Of Second Season

The second season of the popular anime streams on Crunchyroll on Oct. 7.

The Detective Is Already Dead
YouTube/Crunchyroll

The Detective is Already Dead is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a new visual commemorating the mystery anime’s journey so far.

The striking image is of the show’s main characters Charlotte Arisaka Anderson, Siesta, Kimihiko Kimizuka, Nagisa Natsunagi, and Yui Saikawa (from left to right) posing in front of a character’s black silhouette, which looks as if it’s Siesta again.

The Detective is Already Dead’s fifth anniversary visual arrives a few weeks out from when its upcoming second season begins streaming on Crunchyroll. On Oct. 7, the series returns, directed by Manabu Kurihara, composed by Deko Akao, with character designs by Yosuke Ito.

The Detective Is Already Dead, created by Nigojū, began its original manga run in May of 2020, before that beginning as a light novel in 2019.

In other new anime news, Grand Blue Dreaming has revealed that its fourth season is in the works. The anime’s official website and X account announced the news shortly after its third season finale aired.

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