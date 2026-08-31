Seiko Releases New Watch Inspired by D.Gray-Man Anime

Seiko has unveiled a limited-edition D.Gray-man watch inspired by the anime’s protagonist, Allen Walker.

The black-and-gold dress watch features references to Walker’s Crown Clown form, including a golden mask, crown, and wings across its checkered dial. A three-dimensional silver pentagram sits at the 12 o’clock position, mirroring the mark above Walker’s left eye, while the cross found on his left hand appears at six o’clock.

The references continue on the back, where Seiko has engraved Timcanby, Walker’s golem companion, alongside the phrase, “Don’t stop, keep walking.” The watch also comes packaged in a special collector’s box.