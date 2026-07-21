GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Widow Sues His Mother Over $1.2 Million Prenuptial Agreement Dispute

Tenisha Warner is seeking at least $1.2 million from a family trust.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner visits SiriusXM Studios on June 11, 2024, in New York City.
Santiago Felipe via Getty Images

Tenisha Warner filed a lawsuit on Monday (July 20) against the mother of her late husband, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, because he allegedly failed to honor their prenuptial agreement before his death.

As reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the late actor’s widow filed the lawsuit in DeKalb County Superior Court against his mother, Pamela Warner, on the first anniversary of his death. Pamela is the successor trustee of the actor’s family trust, claiming she is entitled to approximately $1.2 million from the trust, which was promised to her as part of their prenup. Since he failed to deliver the money before his untimely death, she should be considered a creditor of his estate.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner died on July 20, 2025, at age 54 from accidental drowning while on a family vacation in Costa Rica with Tenisha and their daughter. The couple had been married since 2017 and welcomed their daughter that same year.

Pamela, who also served as her son's talent manager, released a public statement after his passing describing him as "an exceptional husband, father, and son, a man deeply in love with life, his wife, and his daughter." She added: "He was not only my son, but also my teacher, coach, confidant, business partner, and best friend. He was the son that his father was immensely proud of and loved fiercely and unconditionally."

In a post on his memorial account on the first anniversary of his death, Pamela shared an emotional tribute to her late son. “There was nothing left unsaid between us, there was nothing ‘left on the table,’” she wrote. “I believe that is why I have been able to be at peace with Malcolm’s transition. I knew beyond a doubt that he loved me and more importantly trusted me. And he knew that I would love him forever and a day.”

Warner was best known for his role as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show and later appeared in Malcolm & Eddie, Reed Between the Lines, and The Resident. He also had a musical career, releasing four albums, earning two Grammy nominations, and winning one Grammy Award.

Related Stories

Nicki Minaj in a light blue off-shoulder dress with gold bracelets, standing against a neutral background.
Music

Nicki Minaj's Mom Reaches $400K Settlement in Her Husband's Wrongful Death Case

The amount that Nicki Minaj’s mom is set to receive as a settlement of the wrongful death lawsuit over her late husband’s death was revealed in court.

Mark Elibert30 days ago
ATLANTA, GA - JULY 17: Takeoff Of the group Migos performs at 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Takeoff's Mother Says Father Was 'Barely Present,' Wants Him Excluded From Wrongful Death Settlement

Takeoff's mother, Titania Davenport, believes her son's father should not receive half of the wrongful death settlement from 810 Billiards & Bowling.

Jaelani Turner-Williams33 days ago
Aaron Carter.
Pop Culture

Aaron Carter Estate Wins Partial Settlement in Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The singer's ex-fiancée filed a lawsuit against a psychiatrist and a mental health clinic on behalf of their son — the sole beneficiary of Carter's estate.

tara mahadevan74 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
BetsRoman Anthony Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Star Return?
4
SportsYankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads
5
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
6
SneakersHyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide: Everything You Need to Know

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App