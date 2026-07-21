Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Widow Sues His Mother Over $1.2 Million Prenuptial Agreement Dispute

Tenisha Warner filed a lawsuit on Monday (July 20) against the mother of her late husband, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, because he allegedly failed to honor their prenuptial agreement before his death.

As reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the late actor’s widow filed the lawsuit in DeKalb County Superior Court against his mother, Pamela Warner, on the first anniversary of his death. Pamela is the successor trustee of the actor’s family trust, claiming she is entitled to approximately $1.2 million from the trust, which was promised to her as part of their prenup. Since he failed to deliver the money before his untimely death, she should be considered a creditor of his estate.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner died on July 20, 2025, at age 54 from accidental drowning while on a family vacation in Costa Rica with Tenisha and their daughter. The couple had been married since 2017 and welcomed their daughter that same year.

Pamela, who also served as her son's talent manager, released a public statement after his passing describing him as "an exceptional husband, father, and son, a man deeply in love with life, his wife, and his daughter." She added: "He was not only my son, but also my teacher, coach, confidant, business partner, and best friend. He was the son that his father was immensely proud of and loved fiercely and unconditionally."

In a post on his memorial account on the first anniversary of his death, Pamela shared an emotional tribute to her late son. “There was nothing left unsaid between us, there was nothing ‘left on the table,’” she wrote. “I believe that is why I have been able to be at peace with Malcolm’s transition. I knew beyond a doubt that he loved me and more importantly trusted me. And he knew that I would love him forever and a day.”