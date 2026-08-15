YouTuber Raids Alleged Delhi Scam Call Center With Six Dancing SpongeBobs

A 23-year-old YouTuber's plan to crash an alleged scam call center in India with a squad of dancing SpongeBobs has become the talk of the internet. Justin Ho walked into a Delhi office building alongside six people in oversized SpongeBob SquarePants costumes, boombox in hand. The clip opens with Ho announcing the premise plainly: "raid a call center in India."

The costumed crew bypassed front desk staff and made it onto the main office floor, where they blasted music and danced beside confused employees at their workstations. When security guards moved in with batons, the padded mascot suits appeared to absorb the hits. The SpongeBobs surrounded the guards and kept going, holding their ground for several minutes before finally leaving.