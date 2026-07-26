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'D&D: Honor Among Thieves' Sequel Has a Finished Script But Might Not Make it to Screen

"They're expensive movies to make, but it'd be great fun to do it," director Jonathan Goldstein said.

'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'
Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

The Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves sequel exists on paper—but getting it to a screen is another matter.

Director Jonathan Goldstein confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con on July 24 that he and his team were hired to write and have completed a sequel screenplay for the 2023 fantasy film. He was candid about his doubts that it would move forward, pointing squarely at the cost.

"We actually wrote a sequel to Dungeons & Dragons," Goldstein said, according to The Wrap. "We were hired to write it. I don't know that it will see the light of day for a number of financial reasons. They're expensive movies to make, but it'd be great fun to do it. We love that cast, and we think we wrote something that fans would like."

Honor Among Thieves pulled in roughly $205 million globally against a $150 million production budget.

The Honor Among Thieves cast included Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant.

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