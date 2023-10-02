Robin Williams’ Daughter Speaks Out Against Use of AI to ‘Recreate Actors Who Cannot Consent, Like Dad’

Robin Williams’ daughter is speaking out about the “very very real” ramifications of not limiting the use of artificial intelligence in film and TV.

“I am not an impartial voice in SAG's fight against AI,” actor and director Zelda Williams wrote in an Instagram Stories update over the weekend, per Entertainment Weekly. “I’ve witnessed for YEARS how many people want to train these models to create/recreate actors who cannot consent, like Dad.”

Zelda’s statement comes as SAG-AFTRA remains on strike, with proposed AI regulations representing a key part of the fight. Previously, WGA writers secured limitations on such technology with the end of their strike, which preceded SAG’s.

“This isn't theoretical, it is very very real,” Zelda said. “I’ve already heard Al used to get [Robin’s] 'voice' to say whatever people want and while I find it personally disturbing, the ramifications go far beyond my own feelings. Living actors deserve a chance to create characters with their choices, to voice cartoons, to put their HUMAN effort and time into the pursuit of performance.”

At best, Zelda added, such recreations are “a poor facsimile.” At their best, “a horrendous Frankensteinian monster.”