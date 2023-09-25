WGA Reaches Tentative Deal With Streamers And Studios to End 146-Day Writers Strike

The email made it clear that the strike is not over yet, but picketing has been temporarily halted. “To be clear, no one is to return to work until specifically authorized to by the Guild. We are still on strike until then,” the email also read.

The negotiating committee is expected to vote on whether or not to bring the deal to the WGA board, which would be followed by the ratification of the new contract by the 11,000 members that make up the WGA.

Details about the deal have not yet been made public. “Though we are eager to share the details of what has been achieved with you, we cannot do that until the last ‘i’ is dotted,” the message from the negotiating committee added. “To do so would complicate our ability to finish the job. So, as you have been patient with us before, we ask you to be patient again–one last time.”

Despite the positive step forward in Hollywood this weekend, the actors strike is still going on, which means while writers will soon be able to get back to work, productions that rely on actors likely won’t resume any time soon.