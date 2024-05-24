'Super Size Me' Documentary Director Morgan Spurlock Dead at 53

Morgan Spurlock has died due to complications from cancer.

Per a report from the Associated Press, Spurlock, whose 2004 documentary Super Size Me was nominated for an Oscar, died on Thursday. He was 53.

"It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan," Craig Spurlock said in a statement shared Friday. "Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas, and generosity. The world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him."

RIP.

This story is being updated.