'Super Size Me' Documentary Director Morgan Spurlock Dead at 53

The 2004 doc, which ultimately scored an Oscar nom, took aim at the fast food industry.

May 24, 2024
Morgan Spurlock has died due to complications from cancer.

Per a report from the Associated Press, Spurlock, whose 2004 documentary Super Size Me was nominated for an Oscar, died on Thursday. He was 53.

"It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan," Craig Spurlock said in a statement shared Friday. "Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas, and generosity. The world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him."

