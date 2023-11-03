Kevin Hart Reacts to Supposed TikTok Doppelgänger Dubbed 'Kevin Heart'

Hart sits in contemplative silence for a moment when he's first shown the photo, then humorously corrects the host.

"That’s not me," he said. "That’s a doppelgänger. You know what a doppelgänger is?"

From there, Hart was shown another photo of the same lookalike, with Marco again jokingly suggesting that it was actually the comedian himself in the images.

“That’s not me,” Hart said again. “That’s a doppelgänger. … That’s a guy who looks just like me and to my knowledge I think he’s in, like, South Africa or something. It’s crazy but it’s not me.”

Hart’s convincing continued shortly after, with the comedian ultimately telling Marco that he too likely has a doppelgänger of his own.

“It’s scary,” Hart said. “It’s crazy.”

See more below. The "Kevin Heart" discussion comes in just before the 17-minute mark.