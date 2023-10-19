Jussie Smollett Checks Into Rehab Following 'Extremely Difficult Past Few Years'

Jussie Smollett has checked into a rehab treatment facility.

"Jussie has had an extremely difficult past few years," a rep for the Empire star told TMZ. "He has quietly been working very hard for some time now and we are proud of him for taking these necessary steps."

The outlet adds that he's in an outpatient program.

Smollett was sentenced in March 2022 to 150 days in jail for his role in staging a hate crime against himself. He also received 30 months of probation and was ordered to pay a $25,000 fine and $120,106 in restitution.

The 41-year-old claimed he was attacked by two masked white men while walking around Chicago in the early morning hours of Jan. 29, 2019. The attackers were identified as Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, two Black men who were allegedly paid $3,500 by the actor to stage the incident and $1 million each to lie about their involvement.

Smollett was later found guilty on five counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly lying to police. Even after his conviction, Smollett has maintained his innocence.

"If I had done something like this, it would mean that I stuck my fist in the pain of Black Americans in this country for over 400 years," Smollett said on Sway in the Morning. "We're not even talking about in Africa because that’s an even deeper, larger conversation. It would mean that I stuck my fist in the fears of the LGBTQ community all over the world. I’m not that motherfucker."

Following his sentencing, Smollett delivered a concerning statement in which he repeatedly stated he was not suicidal. His attorney said the actor feared for his safety while behind bars.

In March, Smollett filed an appeal of his conviction and requested a new trial.