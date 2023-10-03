This Is the Meaning of Life, According to Donald Glover

While it’s arguably not possible to provide a definitive answer to the question of life’s meaning (or lack thereof), you’d be hard-pressed to find one that nudges you in the right direction quite like Donald Glover’s.

Speaking with Eric Skelton for Complex this week, Glover—whose slate of upcoming projects includes a TV series adaptation of Mr. & Mrs. Smith—was invited to break down what he considers "the meaning of life." Glover’s answer, expectedly, was quotable enough to warrant its own coverage.

“The meaning of life? I mean, if we want to make it simple—and I know this sounds super lame—the meaning of life is to love,” he told Skelton, as seen here. “I’m like, man, I wish there was an even better thing [to say]. But it truly is the process of caring for something in the midst of knowing it too shall pass.”