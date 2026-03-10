Adin Ross Files Lawsuit to Block Sister's Cause of Death From Going Public After TMZ Report

Adin Ross and his family want to keep the cause of death of the streamer’s sister Madeline private — and they’re going to court to do it, according to documents viewed by Complex. Late Monday (Mar. 9), Adin, as well as his and Madeline’s parents Mark Ross and Jayne Frankel, filed a lawsuit against the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office, seeking to block the release of records relating to Madeline Ross’ cause of death.

Madeline, 36, died on January 15, but her passing went unnoticed until TMZ broke the news on March 3. The outlet reported that the news was confirmed by Broward’s Medical Examiner’s Office, and it is this confirmation that Adin and his parents cite in their complaint.

They say that the office’s report about Madeline’s death wasn’t released to the family until the day after TMZ’s article came out. That, they continue, is a problem.

“At the time of that confirmation [to TMZ], no valid public records request could have been fulfilled because no final, signed, or releasable record existed,” the complaint reads.

That article, it continues, resulted in media coverage that led to “significant harm” to the family, including comments from readers alleging, without proof, Adin “sacrific[ed] his sister for fame.”