Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Announce Divorce, Liken 20-Year Marriage to 'Long Tennis Match'

Isla Fisher has announced her marriage to Sacha Baron Cohen is no more.

On Friday, the couple hopped on their Instagram Stories to announce the news of their divorce. In their post, Fisher and Cohen posted an image of them in tennis gear while sharing a caption that explained what happened between them. According to the post, they filed for divorce last year but wanted to keep their situation private.

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” read the post. “In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy.”