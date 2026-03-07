Rocco Siffredi Files Defamation Lawsuit After TV Show Airs Misconduct Allegations

Rocco Siffredi, the global adult film star whose life story inspired Netflix’s Supersex, is pursuing legal action after allegations made against him aired on an Italian investigative television program.

Siffredi has filed a defamation lawsuit in Milan against the producers and writers of Le Iene as well as 16 aspiring adult performers who appeared on the show. During segments broadcast in spring 2025, the women alleged they experienced non-consensual or inappropriate sexual conduct while working with Siffredi during training sessions in Budapest.

The claims stem from the Siffredi Hard Academy, a training program operated by Siffredi’s Budapest-based production company that he has described as the first “university of porn.” The women who appeared on the program said they attended the academy while pursuing careers in the adult entertainment industry and alleged misconduct occurred during filming.

Siffredi, who has appeared in roughly 1,400 adult films over the course of his career and stepped away from performing in 2022 while continuing to produce and direct, strongly disputes the allegations. According to Italian media reports, his legal team submitted a lengthy complaint to the Milan court system challenging the claims made in the televised investigation.

The filing reportedly includes extensive footage recorded during productions as well as consent documentation signed by performers before and after filming. According to Siffredi’s legal team, those materials demonstrate that the acts in question took place with full consent.

A formal investigation has now been opened by the Milan court as part of the defamation case.

Siffredi addressed the situation publicly in a message shared on social media, describing the past year as extremely difficult for him and his family while expressing confidence in the legal process.

“It’s been a difficult year, a year of suffering, especially for my family,” he wrote on Instagram. “But we still believe in justice.”

Mediaset, the Italian broadcaster behind Le Iene, defended its reporting in a statement responding to the lawsuit. The company said the investigation focused on testimony from women describing alleged mistreatment within the adult film industry and framed the segments as part of a broader discussion about consent.

The broadcaster also emphasized that it stands by the program’s reporting, saying the show was produced with fairness and transparency while addressing issues of public interest.

Siffredi’s production company did not immediately issue additional comments regarding the legal filing.