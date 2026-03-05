Pop Culture

David Del Rio Files Arbitration Claim Against CBS Over ‘Matlock’ Firing

Del Rio’s high-profile lawyer, Shawn Holley, says arbitration will reveal messages she claims were not fully considered before CBS cut the ‘Matlock’ actor from Season 2.

David Del Rio Takes CBS to Arbitration Over 'Matlock' Firing
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Variety via Getty Images

David Del Rio is formally challenging his removal from CBS’s Matlock, filing an arbitration claim against the studio months after he was dismissed from the rebooted legal drama. The legal move marks the first official attempt by Del Rio to contest the network’s decision to terminate him from the series.

According to statements released on Wednesday, March 4, to Variety by his attorney, Shawn Holley, the arbitration seeks to address what Del Rio’s legal team describes as damaging claims that led to his exit from the popular reboot.

Holley said the proceedings will include evidence she believes challenges the way the situation has been publicly characterized.

“At the arbitration, Mr. Del Rio will present real-time text communications and evidence that directly contradicts prior public characterizations of the interaction at issue,” she said. “This evidence was not fully considered before adverse employment action was taken.”

She added that Del Rio is seeking a full review of the circumstances, saying he believes the process will help “restore his professional reputation.”

Holley is a well-known defense attorney with a long track record representing high-profile clients. Her roster has included figures such as Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, and Lindsay Lohan, and her involvement in the case marked one of the first major developments after Del Rio’s dismissal from Matlock became public.

Del Rio’s contract reportedly requires disputes with CBS Studios to be handled through private arbitration rather than in open court.

The actor portrayed Billy Martinez, a junior associate at the Jacobson Moore law firm in the Matlock reboot starring Kathy Bates. The modern version of the legal drama debuted in 2024 and centers on Bates’ character Madeline “Matty” Matlock, who secretly joins a powerful law firm while investigating whether it concealed evidence tied to the opioid crisis that led to her daughter’s death.

Del Rio had already filmed multiple episodes for the show’s second season before the controversy emerged in October 2025. CBS removed him from the series after a sexual assault allegation involving co-star Leah Lewis was reported to the studio.

He was escorted off the set shortly after the complaint was filed, and production continued without him while writers adjusted storylines.

The show later acknowledged Billy’s absence in dialogue during the season’s midseason return, with Lewis’ character explaining that Billy was “out sick” while the rest of the firm handled his caseload.

Lewis has not spoken publicly about the allegation in detail, though she shared a brief message on social media after the news broke. “Mom is here, we’re moving forward in love and strength. I’m in good hands,” she wrote. “Truly, we’re moving forward in strength. Key word, strength.”

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, confidential support is available through the RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or online at rainn.org.

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