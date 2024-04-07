Model Jade Ramey Denies Claim in Lawsuit She's Diddy's Sex Worker: 'My Feelings Have Never Been for Entertainment'

Model Jade Ramey has responded to accusations that she is one of Diddy ’s sex workers.

In a statement to ET through her publicist, Eve Sarkisyan, Ramey claimed Rodney Jones, who mentioned her in his explosive lawsuit against Diddy, is lying. The suit listed Ramey as one of Diddy’s sex workers, but she told ET that wasn’t the case as she confirmed she only dated the mogul.

"Dating someone doesn’t directly correlate to any of the false allegations made,” she said. "How unfortunate we've entered a time where caring for someone or falling in love is worthy of scrutiny in the court of public opinion. What may be amusing for you is real life for others, and my feelings have never been for entertainment, nor are they up for discussion."

She added, "We need to be more conscious as a society when ridiculing people’s lives and relationships merely for enjoyment. I appreciate everyone’s kind messages and support during this time. Thank you."

Jones’ lawsuit states that Ramey was among a group of women that received a monthly stipend from Diddy for sex work. The women included in the alleged sex worker ring are Yung Miami and Daphne Joy.

"According to Plaintiff Jones, Defendant Sean Combs bragged about having several women on a monthly stipend," reads the lawsuit. "According to Plaintiff Jones, the women who received these payments are Caresha Romeka Brownlee, a.k.a. 'Yung Miami,' Jade Ramey, a.k.a. 'Jade,' and Daphne Joy Cervantes Narvaez, a.k.a., 'Daphne Joy' who were paid a monthly fee to work as Mr. Combs' sex workers. Based on information and belief, they received payment via wire transfer from Robin Greenhill."