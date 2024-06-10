Marques Houston Explains Why He Left 'Sister, Sister' After 4 Seasons

Marques Houston has explained why he left the hit 90s TV show Sister, Sister after four seasons.

During his appearance on the R&B Money Podcast, Houston revealed he didn't want fans to start comparing him to his character Roger, who was Tia and Tamera's next-door neighbor who always tried to hit on them.

According to Houston, he didn't want to be treated the same way that fellow actor Jaleel White was when he became more known for his iconic character Steve Urkel in Family Matters. At the time, Houston was also a member of the R&B boy band Immature, and his role as Roger hurt the group's dynamic.

"I did four seasons and then I left the show. I just felt like I didn't wanna be old and be Roger," Houston siad. "Like, I didn't wanna be Jaleel White was where I was two different people on the road. I'm sexy. I'm taking my shirt off. I'm doing all, you know, on stage, and then here I'm goofy. I'm being professional, and I'm going to school, and it's like two different characters. I'm like, this dude, he's ruining Immature."

He continued, "Roger was overtaking Immature. Once I started going out and everybody starts saying 'Go home Roger!,' like I don't want that, I don't want that. We start getting a little bit older as Immature and it started to become like, I'm like, I don't want to be seen as Roger because now I'm this nerd and like I said, everything was about mystique back then. So it was like, now I'm over-exposing myself as an entertainer, and then it's not working for the group."