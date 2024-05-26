Kai Cenat Reveals Plans for ‘Hunger Games’-Inspired Content Creator Challenge

Kai Cenat is brainstorming a brand new Hunger Games-inspired streaming event involving over 50 popular content creators.
On one of his latest live streams, Cenat revealed he spent the last six months preparing an event that lives in The Hunger Games universe. He didn't reveal much but did state that the event will be "the very first fully professionally organized live Hunger Games." According to Cenat, there will also be 50 popular content creators who will participate in the event.
"I want drones, I want combat suits…this has to be huge," Cenat said. He also claimed that he's working on getting Nike to be an official sponsor for the event.
The Hunger Games series kicked off in 2008 with a trio of young adult novels that were successfully adapted for the silver screen, with Jennifer Lawrence playing the lead role of Katniss Everdeen. A fourth novel that takes place 64 years before the trilogy was also adapted for the big screen in 2023.
Cenat has recently made headlines after inviting Kevin Hart to be the latest guest on his popular livestream. The comedian had a memorable appearance that included ridiculing Cenat for getting curved by Tyla when she showed up on his stream a few weeks ago. In his conversation with Tyla, Cenat wasted no time asking her on a date, which she denied without hesitation.
Hart was appalled by Cenat's attempt at making a move on Tyla and let him know how disappointed he was in the 22-year-old.
"I almost punched you in the fucking face," Hart said. "Right there, I almost punched you in the fucking face. What made you do that?! ... Look at that dumbass smile on your face, you look like a creep. You look like you smell seats."