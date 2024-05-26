Kai Cenat Reveals Plans for ‘Hunger Games’-Inspired Content Creator Challenge

The Hunger Games series kicked off in 2008 with a trio of young adult novels that were successfully adapted for the silver screen, with Jennifer Lawrence playing the lead role of Katniss Everdeen. A fourth novel that takes place 64 years before the trilogy was also adapted for the big screen in 2023.

Cenat has recently made headlines after inviting Kevin Hart to be the latest guest on his popular livestream. The comedian had a memorable appearance that included ridiculing Cenat for getting curved by Tyla when she showed up on his stream a few weeks ago. In his conversation with Tyla, Cenat wasted no time asking her on a date, which she denied without hesitation.

Hart was appalled by Cenat's attempt at making a move on Tyla and let him know how disappointed he was in the 22-year-old.

"I almost punched you in the fucking face," Hart said. "Right there, I almost punched you in the fucking face. What made you do that?! ... Look at that dumbass smile on your face, you look like a creep. You look like you smell seats."