Julian Newman Admits He Tried to Get Sister Jaden to Start OnlyFans at 18

Julian Newman has revealed that he once tried to convince his younger sister Jaden Newman to launch an OnlyFans account as soon as she turned 18. During an appearance on No Jumper, the basketball siblings discussed whether Jaden would ever consider joining the subscription platform. Jaden, who currently plays college basketball at Cal State Los Angeles, said it's not something she's interested in doing right now, though she didn't completely rule it out later in life. "As of right now, no, but in the future, maybe a few years, I don't know," Jaden said. That's when Julian admitted he actually encouraged his sister to capitalize on the attention surrounding her when she became an adult. "When she was 18, I tried to get her to make an OnlyFans because of the spike," Julian said, immediately clarifying what he had in mind. "Not the nasty shit, not the bullshit y'all got going on."

According to Julian, his idea wasn't for Jaden to post explicit material. Instead, he believed she could monetize the type of pictures she was already sharing publicly while taking advantage of the platform's subscription and direct-messaging features.

"Just like Instagram photos, the same photos, 'cause it's the personal messages. It's the idea," he explained. Jaden agreed that OnlyFans' reputation alone can lead people to assume anyone who joins the platform is sharing sexually explicit material. "People think like, 'Oh, she made an OnlyFans,'" she said. "Automatically people just think the worst when they hear the name OnlyFans." No Jumper host Adam22 pointed out that some creators have generated significant attention on the platform without posting nude content. Jaden brought up Rubi Rose as an example, saying she's seen people claim that some of the rapper's subscription content isn't dramatically different from what she shares elsewhere online. The conversation comes after Jaden was recently at the center of attention over intimate footage alleged to feature her that circulated online. Julian previously addressed the situation in a YouTube video, saying he had received numerous messages about the footage and defending his sister against criticism.