‘General Hospital’ Actor Johnny Wactor Fatally Shot After Confronting Car Thieves

Johnny Wactor, an actor known for starring in General Hospital, has died after an attempted robbery in downtown Los Angeles, TMZ reports.

The incident occurred on Saturday when Wactor, who was working as a bartender downtown, was walking a co-worker to his car when he saw three men allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter from his car. Thinking he was being towed, Wactor confronted the men who shot him and fled.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and transported Wactor to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“My mother is tough as nails, but she’s broken down to the bone,” Grant Wactor, Johnny’s younger brother, told the Los Angeles Times. “We have to get him back to Charleston [S.C.]. It’s just a shame. It seems like it was just the wrong place, wrong time.”

Wactor's acting career began in 2007 when he starred in the show Army Wives. Wactor played Brando Corbin on General Hospital from 2020 to 2022, starring in 164 episodes.

“Johnny Wactor was a beautiful, beautiful soul,” former General Hospital actor Parry Shen tweeted. “We all were cheated of many years with him.”