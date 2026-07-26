Clavicular Slammed to Ground During Alleged Citizen's Arrest in Miami

Clavicular found himself at the center of a chaotic confrontation Friday night (June 24) after two men carried out a citizen's arrest outside a Miami nightclub.

Video circulating online shows Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, being grabbed by two men in a parking lot outside Miami City Hall before they wrestled him onto the pavement.

According to footage from the scene, the men appeared to be security guards from the venue Clavicular and fellow streamer Drago had just left. The confrontation reportedly stemmed from earlier disputes inside the club.

Once on the ground, Clavicular was pinned on his back as the struggle continued. At one point in the video, one of the men appeared to place pressure around his neck while Clavicular repeatedly said he was having difficulty breathing. Drago confronted the other man.

Miami police eventually arrived at the scene, where both Clavicular and the men involved appeared to give officers conflicting accounts of what had happened. It remains unclear whether police determined a crime had occurred.