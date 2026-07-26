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Clavicular Slammed to Ground During Alleged Citizen's Arrest in Miami

Video captured the internet personality being wrestled to the pavement by two men following an alleged altercation.

Clavicular in a white outfit walking outdoors, with a neutral expression and styled hair.
(Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

Clavicular found himself at the center of a chaotic confrontation Friday night (June 24) after two men carried out a citizen's arrest outside a Miami nightclub.

Video circulating online shows Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, being grabbed by two men in a parking lot outside Miami City Hall before they wrestled him onto the pavement.

According to footage from the scene, the men appeared to be security guards from the venue Clavicular and fellow streamer Drago had just left. The confrontation reportedly stemmed from earlier disputes inside the club.

Once on the ground, Clavicular was pinned on his back as the struggle continued. At one point in the video, one of the men appeared to place pressure around his neck while Clavicular repeatedly said he was having difficulty breathing. Drago confronted the other man.

Miami police eventually arrived at the scene, where both Clavicular and the men involved appeared to give officers conflicting accounts of what had happened. It remains unclear whether police determined a crime had occurred.

No arrests appear to have been made. As of Saturday, Clavicular was not listed as an inmate in the Miami-Dade County jail system.

Rather than dwell on the incident, Clavicular seemed to take the ordeal in stride. After Drago shared footage of the confrontation online, Clavicular reposted it on X and praised his friend, writing, "Drago is my right hand man, absolute legend. W Drago."

The incident marks another public altercation involving the online personality. Earlier this year, Clavicular was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge after authorities alleged he instigated a fight involving a 19-year-old woman and his then-girlfriend, Violet. People close to Clavicular disputed that version of events at the time.

Additional details surrounding Friday night's confrontation remain unclear. Authorities have not publicly commented on the incident, and it is unknown whether any charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

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