Twitch Streamer Rakai and Piper Rockelle Are Dating: 'We Were Just Having Fun'

Piper Rockelle confirmed Wednesday that she is dating Twitch streamer Rakai, ending weeks of speculation after the pair were seen together at the Super Bowl.
“We were just having fun,” Rockelle told People. “It was my first Super Bowl, and honestly, I couldn’t have asked for a better person to share it with.”
Rockelle, 18, rose to fame as a child star and a founding member of the “Piper Squad,” a group of tween YouTubers in the late 2010s.
She described the new relationship as easygoing.
“We’re both kind of goofy and laid back,” she said. “I think that just works for us. People are going to talk no matter what. But at the end of the day, we have fun, I feel safe with Rakai, and I get to be with someone I care about. That’s what matters.”
Rumors about the couple first surfaced in January after Rakai posted a photo of the two in a hot tub. Rockelle later shared a photo of him in a hotel room and another sitting together at the Super Bowl.
“I’m not really someone who rushes to label things,” she said. “But you know what is going on by the photos. I also won’t pretend there’s not something there. You can see it.”
In 2025, Rockelle had been romantically linked to social media star Capri Jones. She told Rolling Stone their relationship began as a “social media relationship,” which turned controversial after they staged an April Fool’s prank about infidelity. “I lost 100,000 followers over that,” she said at the time.
Weeks after their breakup, Jones admitted in a video that he had cheated during what he called a “really, really tough time.”
Earlier this year, Rockelle made headlines after launching an account on OnlyFans, reporting over $2.9 million in her first day. “I’m not going to be a kid forever,” she told Rolling Stone, adding that she used part of the money to buy her grandmother a car.
“I thrive off of the hate,” Rockelle said in another interview. “Honestly, I think hate has kept me around for a long, long, long time. Without it, I would have become a little bit irrelevant.”