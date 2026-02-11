Twitch Streamer Rakai and Piper Rockelle Are Dating: 'We Were Just Having Fun'

Piper Rockelle confirmed Wednesday that she is dating Twitch streamer Rakai, ending weeks of speculation after the pair were seen together at the Super Bowl.

“We were just having fun,” Rockelle told People. “It was my first Super Bowl, and honestly, I couldn’t have asked for a better person to share it with.”

Rockelle, 18, rose to fame as a child star and a founding member of the “Piper Squad,” a group of tween YouTubers in the late 2010s.

She described the new relationship as easygoing.

“We’re both kind of goofy and laid back,” she said. “I think that just works for us. People are going to talk no matter what. But at the end of the day, we have fun, I feel safe with Rakai, and I get to be with someone I care about. That’s what matters.”