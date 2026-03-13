OnlyFans Model With Rare Condition Says She's 'Just Trying to Exist' With a 30R Bra Size

Summer Robert didn't receive a diagnosis for her excessive breast growth until age 25, despite visiting doctors for more than a decade.

The Scottish content creator has macromastia, a condition that causes abnormally large breasts, and she has become increasingly vocal about the medical and social challenges it presents.

Standing 4 feet 11 inches tall, Robert wears an R-cup bra, a size she reached after beginning puberty at 8 years old in a C-cup. "I had been going to the doctors since I was like 14 or 13 years old, and not one of them diagnosed me," Robert told People.

"No one told me that there was a condition. They all just said it was puberty. They all just said I had to lose weight. It was ridiculous."

Robert's condition has worsened in growth spurts triggered by hormonal changes. Last year alone, she grew 11 bra sizes during what doctors described as a normal hormonal shift experienced by women in their 20s.