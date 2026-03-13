OnlyFans Model With Rare Condition Says She's 'Just Trying to Exist' With a 30R Bra Size

Summer Robert didn't receive a diagnosis for her excessive breast growth until age 25, despite visiting doctors for more than a decade.
The Scottish content creator has macromastia, a condition that causes abnormally large breasts, and she has become increasingly vocal about the medical and social challenges it presents.
Standing 4 feet 11 inches tall, Robert wears an R-cup bra, a size she reached after beginning puberty at 8 years old in a C-cup. "I had been going to the doctors since I was like 14 or 13 years old, and not one of them diagnosed me," Robert told People.
"No one told me that there was a condition. They all just said it was puberty. They all just said I had to lose weight. It was ridiculous."
Robert's condition has worsened in growth spurts triggered by hormonal changes. Last year alone, she grew 11 bra sizes during what doctors described as a normal hormonal shift experienced by women in their 20s.
The lack of medical understanding surrounding macromastia remains a barrier to diagnosis.
When Robert finally received her diagnosis, her doctor "literally printed a Wikipedia page and gave me the Wikipedia page," she recalled.
Beyond medical struggles, Robert faces constant public harassment. She described navigating daily life as wearing a scarlet letter of sorts.
"I just go through those struggles daily, people thinking that I want to show off my boobs and I want the attention," she said. "I'm just like, 'I'm just trying to exist, literally, and I just have big boobs.' I can wear clothes that are ugly and I'm still going to get harassed and catcalled."
Finding clothing that fits proves nearly impossible. For her best friend's wedding next month, Robert needed custom bridesmaid dress measurements while other attendants received standard-sized dresses.
She anticipates future fittings will continue frustrating her. "Nine times out of 10, it will still not fit," she said. "It's just day-to-day things that you would think are so easy, it's so difficult."
Physical activity remains largely inaccessible. Robert has never joined a gym and requires a back brace for extended activity or household tasks.
A breast reduction specialist told her the surgery could offer temporary relief. "[The doctor] said, 'I recommend you do get a reduction. It's just whenever you think you physically can't bear it anymore,'" Robert explained.