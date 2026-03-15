Martin Scorsese's New Netflix Casino Drama Has Celebrities Weighing In on Casting

Martin Scorsese is heading back to the world of high-stakes Las Vegas drama — and before a single actor has officially been cast, Hollywood is already trying to get one name into the mix.
Netflix recently announced an untitled eight-episode series set in present-day Las Vegas from Billions creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien, with Scorsese attached as an executive producer. The show will follow Robert "Bobby Red" Redman, the president of a powerful casino empire navigating the brutal modern gambling industry.
According to the streaming giant, Scorsese's Sikelia Productions is producing the series alongside Rick Yorn and Julie Yorn of Expanded Media, as well as Paul Schiff, Beth Schacter, and Kerry Orent.
For now, the Netflix project is still in early development, and no official cast has been announced.
Still, the excitement surrounding the show isn't surprising. The series marks Scorsese's first return to the world of Las Vegas crime and casino power struggles since his 1995 film Casino, which starred Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Sharon Stone.