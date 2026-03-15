Martin Scorsese's New Netflix Casino Drama Has Celebrities Weighing In on Casting

Martin Scorsese is heading back to the world of high-stakes Las Vegas drama — and before a single actor has officially been cast, Hollywood is already trying to get one name into the mix.

Netflix recently announced an untitled eight-episode series set in present-day Las Vegas from Billions creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien, with Scorsese attached as an executive producer. The show will follow Robert "Bobby Red" Redman, the president of a powerful casino empire navigating the brutal modern gambling industry.