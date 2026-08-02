Vincent Pastore's Cause of Death Revealed After 'Sopranos' Star Found Dead at 80

Authorities have confirmed to Page Six that the veteran actor died of natural causes after apparently passing away in his sleep , bringing a quiet end to the life of the man forever remembered as Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero. Officials also said there were no signs of foul play, closing the brief investigation that began after friends and family were unable to reach him for several days.

The cause of Vincent Pastore's death has been revealed just one day after the beloved Sopranos star was found dead at age 80.

Pastore was found unresponsive at his home after longtime friend and assistant Stephen Villano checked on him when calls went unanswered. Early reports noted police were investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, but law enforcement has since determined there was no criminal activity involved. The Bronx-born actor is survived by his daughter, Renee.

While millions knew him as the doomed mob captain whose betrayal delivered one of The Sopranos' most unforgettable storylines, Pastore's career stretched well beyond HBO's landmark series. Before becoming "Big Pussy," he logged memorable appearances in films including Goodfellas, Carlito's Way, Gotti, Mickey Blue Eyes, and Shark Tale.

A Vietnam-era Navy veteran, Pastore didn't break into acting until his 40s after earning a drama degree from Pace University and working in New York's club scene.

Those who worked alongside him remembered a man whose reputation off-screen couldn't have been more different from the tough guys he portrayed. "He was the most loyal client, and he always gave to charity," longtime manager Bob McGowan told the Associated Press. "He was the kind of guy who would help anybody, which is rare in my business."