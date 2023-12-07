Selena Gomez Confirms Benny Blanco Relationship, Vows Not to ‘Be With a F*ckboy Ever Again’

Selena Gomez wants the world to know about her love for music producer Benny Blanco.
On Thursday, the "Calm Down" artist confirmed speculation about her dating Blanco, liking Instagram posts about their romance, posting him to her Instagram Stories and making it "IG official" in the comments of a fan page.
"He is my absolute everything in my heart," Gomez wrote in a comment before defending the relationship in response to a few critical fans. The 31-year-old called Blanco, 35, "the best thing that’s ever happened to me" and said he's "better than anyone I’ve been with."
Elsewhere she said “it’s been 6 months" since they got together.
To another doubter, she wrote, “I know what’s best for me and I will fight till I get what I deserve. I appreciate your misguided input but I’m growing. Don’t feel free to grow with me just know I'm not going to be with a f***boy ever again.”
In other news, she told a commenter that her new album will be here “in 2 months.”
Blanco has 11 Grammy nominations and production credits on a number of Selena Gomez songs, including August's "Single Soon," two songs on 2015's Revival album, and the 2019 J Balvin/Tainy collab "I Can't Get Enough." The prolific artist has also done tracks with Rihanna, Britney Spears, Katy Perry, and SZA, to name a few. He made a cameo in the latter's star-studded "Snooze" music video. Ironically, Gomez's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber was another one of SZA's love interests in the visual.
Gomez's past dating roster was stacked with fellow musical acts like The Weeknd, Zedd, and Niall Horan. Sadly, Gomez has considered her dating history to be "cursed," which she mentioned in a Vogue Australia interview from 2021. “I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed. I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships,” Gomez said at the time.
Earlier this year, Gomez called for her stans to stop harassing Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, who'd been receiving death threats from some Selenators. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying," Gomez wrote in her Instagram Stories in March.
The singer/actress is currently one of the leads of Only Murders in the Building, for which she's received two Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe nom. She's also scored two Grammy nods for her musical work.