Selena Gomez Confirms Benny Blanco Relationship, Vows Not to ‘Be With a F*ckboy Ever Again’

Selena Gomez wants the world to know about her love for music producer Benny Blanco.

On Thursday, the "Calm Down" artist confirmed speculation about her dating Blanco, liking Instagram posts about their romance, posting him to her Instagram Stories and making it "IG official" in the comments of a fan page.

"He is my absolute everything in my heart," Gomez wrote in a comment before defending the relationship in response to a few critical fans. The 31-year-old called Blanco, 35, "the best thing that’s ever happened to me" and said he's "better than anyone I’ve been with."

Elsewhere she said “it’s been 6 months" since they got together.