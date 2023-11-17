Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Ana Navarro Saying Jada Has Been 'Emasculating and Embarrassing' Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith recently appeared on The Breakfast Club, where she was asked about a remark made by Ana Navarro of The View regarding her marriage to Will Smith.

Jada's memoir Worthy created a number of headlines, but none of them were as widely-discussed as the revelation that she and Will have been separated since 2016. While discussing on The View last month how publishers have suggested celebrities leak interesting portions of their upcoming books to sell copies, Navarro said she was not only "done with the Jada thing," but also over trying to defend Will, claiming he's "being held emotionally prisoner."

"I don't wanna read the book," Navarro said when advised to read Worthy. "I don't wanna give them another dime for her emasculating and embarrassing him to everybody in the world."

Her comments start at the 2:05 mark in the video below.