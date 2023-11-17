Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Ana Navarro Saying Jada Has Been 'Emasculating and Embarrassing' Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith recently appeared on The Breakfast Club, where she was asked about a remark made by Ana Navarro of The View regarding her marriage to Will Smith.
Jada's memoir Worthy created a number of headlines, but none of them were as widely-discussed as the revelation that she and Will have been separated since 2016. While discussing on The View last month how publishers have suggested celebrities leak interesting portions of their upcoming books to sell copies, Navarro said she was not only "done with the Jada thing," but also over trying to defend Will, claiming he's "being held emotionally prisoner."
"I don't wanna read the book," Navarro said when advised to read Worthy. "I don't wanna give them another dime for her emasculating and embarrassing him to everybody in the world."
Her comments start at the 2:05 mark in the video below.
Charlamagne tha God followed up DJ Envy's question about the sentiment that Jada has been "embarrassing" Smith by bringing up the exact quote by Navarro.
"Well, I think if she took time to read the book, you know? I think that...if you wanna just read headlines, I could see how that could be confusing. But the book is right here," Pinkett Smith said while also promoting her husband's 2021 memoir Will. "People have a right to their opinions. I always know that anybody who's saying that hasn't really done their homework."
Jada continued speaking about the topic under the assumption that Navarro had been reading headlines and not actually engaging with the memoir. Judging by Navarro's public refusal to read Worthy, it's safe to assume she didn't pick up a copy.
"But, you gotta expect it too because of what the headlines are, what 'clickbait' is," Jada said. "Will knows what it is, I know what it is, my kids know what it is, and, more importantly, Great Supreme does too. That's really all I'm concerned with at the end of the day."
When asked if she keeps track of all the people who have said negative things about her, Jada admitted she opts to "let it go."
"Because let me tell you—I've been there," she added. "I'm not gonna sit up here and act like I haven't. I've been there, thinking I know based on headlines. ... I have no judgment because I've been there."
Pinkett Smith might need to remember to "let it go," especially when dealing with the troll that is 50 Cent, who unsurprisingly chimed in on the claim that Smith had sex with Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Duane Martin.