'Zoey 101' Star Alexa Nikolas Rejects Dan Schneider's Apology, Says He Has 'No Idea What Accountability Is'

Alexa Nikolas, who starred on the Nickelodeon show Zoey 101, doesn't accept the apology given by the network's former producer and screenwriter Dan Schneider earlier this week.

In response to the Investigation Discovery docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which exposed the abusive environment Schneider fostered on the sets of his hit Nickelodeon shows, the show creator uploaded an "apology" interview conducted with BooG!E, a former child actor who occasionally starred on the series iCarly.

Nikolas responded to Schneider's apology in a scathing video on her 'Eat Predators' YouTube page. Nikolas was also a subject in the docuseries, where she also discussed Schneider's offensive and abusive behavior. Schneider was the producer and creator of 2000s children's shows like The Amanda Show, Zoey 101, iCarly, Victorious, Sam & Cat, Drake & Josh, and others.

In the video above, Nikolas replayed Schneider's interview and reacted to his responses with outrage.

“Watching over the past two nights was very difficult, [with] me facing my past behaviors — some of which are embarrassing and I regret, and I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology,” Schneider said around the 1:50 minute mark of Nikolas' video.

The actress then pointed out the disturbing footage of Ariana Grande in Victorious, in which she played Cat Valentine.

“I’m sorry, him centering what he feels is bizarre to me. It’s like you literally…You are awful! To be quite honest with you, awful. You’re embarrassed? Not embarrassed enough! Not embarrassed enough to go reach out to the people you actually harmed," she said.

After alleging that BooG!E was "being used" by Schneider, Nikolas dismissed the producer's feelings over Quiet on Set.

"Uncomfortable? You exploited children!" she said around the 3:30 minute mark. "I don't even feel any remorse from him. He's not even crying, he's not even...I know everyone deals with emotions in their own way, but I don't feel anything from you, Dan."

In Quiet on Set, Nikolas reflected on how her Zoey 101 character of Nicole Bristow was created for the male gaze and how she was placed in inappropriate costumes as a 12-year-old girl. She also detailed one of her worst experiences on set, when she had to simulate ejaculation on Zoey 101 lead Jamie Lynn Spears using goo. Both actresses were underage.

“You're embarassed? I’m going to cut to the chase here: you don’t feel anything, Dan," Nikolas continued around 5:30. "You're like every freaking privileged male, white male, I've honestly ever met on set. You have no idea what accountability is. You’re searching for it, maybe, but you haven’t landed on it. That’s for sure. This is not the way.”