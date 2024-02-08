Former Nickelodeon Child Stars Discuss Alleged Abuse at Dan Schneider Productions in Upcoming Docuseries

A four-part docuseries, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, will explore new allegations made by former Nickelodeon child stars against the network's showrunner, screenwriter and producer, Dan Schneider.

The Investigation Discovery program, scheduled to premiere for two nights on Mar. 17 and Mar. 18, will look into claims of abuse, racism, sexism and more alleged inappropriate activity made on the sets of Schneider's shows. Schneider, a former child star, created shows like The Amanda Show, Drake & Josh, iCarly, Victorious, and Sam & Cat.

Various former child actors have claimed that toxic work environments were bred on Schneider's sets, including former iCarly and Sam & Cat star Jennette McCurdy in her book I'm Glad My Mom Died. In her memoir, McCurdy made numerous references to a person she called "The Creator," although some have alleged that she's alluding to Schneider. Some of her claims were that Schneider demanded that she try on bikinis during a wardrobe fitting and coaxed her into underage drinking.