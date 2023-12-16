Wayne Brady on Pansexuality: 'It's Never Too Late to Take Hold of Your Story'

“I've gotten so many DMs, emails and texts from people who, at a midpoint in their life, want to express themselves, whether it's changing their work or coming out,” Brady said about being pansexual, which means to be attracted to anyone no matter their sex, gender identity or expression.

He also spoke up for those who are hesitant to open up about their sexuality or identity. “It’s never too late to take hold of your story … for teenagers, young adults, theater students and young Black men who question the idea of masculinity, and what it all means," he asserted.

Brady, who was impacted in a car accident last month, discussed his pansexuality with People in August, where he joked, “[I'm] Bisexual— with an open mind!” However, Brady admitted that his openness wasn't acceptable in his hometown of Columbus, Georgia.

“I couldn't say if I was bisexual, because I had to really see what that was, especially because I really have not gotten a chance to act on anything,” he told People. “So, I came to pansexual because—and I know that I'm completely messing up the dictionary meaning—but to me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary. Being able to be attracted across the board. And, I think, at least for me, for right now, that is the proper place.”

Beginning in late March, Brady will star as the titular character in the Broadway revival of The Wiz, which will play at the Marquis Theatre.