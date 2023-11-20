Wayne Brady Gets Into Fight With Driver After Car Accident

Wayne Brady is reportedly safe after a car accident on Sunday night.

According to TMZ, the Whose Line Is It Anyway? alum was driving down Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Sunday night when he was hit by another driver. Brady, 51, and the other driver, also 51-years-old, got into a heated confrontation, which ledto the argument turning into a physical altercation.

Brady called 911 after the fight, but the car crash was a hit-and-run, with the perpetrator getting back into his vehicle and continuing down the highway. Sheriffs ultimately caught up with the man and arrested him for the aforementioned hit-and-run, in addition to battery and DUI.

Although Brady didn't need to be transported to a hospital, sources close to him told TMZ that he was "banged up and sore" following the incident.

The car accident comes just months before Brady is set to play the titular character in the Broadway revival of the musical The Wiz. According to Deadline, the show will begin Broadway previews at the Marquis Theatre on March 29, 2024, weeks ahead of its opening night on April 17. Co-starring alongside Brady are Nichelle Lewis (Dorothy) Deborah Cox (Glinda), Melody A. Betts (Aunt Em and Evillene) Kyle Ramar Freeman (the Lion), Phillip Johnson Richardson (the Tinman) and Avery Wilson (the Scarecrow.)

In August, Brady came out as pansexual, defined by GLAAD as "a person who has the capacity to form enduring physical, romantic, and/ or emotional attractions to any person, regardless of gender identity."

“Wayne as a single, open-minded pansexual can make a decision and be free and open to other people," Brady said.