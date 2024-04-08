Tiffany Haddish Says Being Sober Made Her Realize That She's 'Been Too Damn Nice'

Tiffany Haddish learned a profound lesson on her path to sobriety, months after she was arrested and charged with a DUI.

The actress and comedian had a recent chat with People while attending the 3rd Annual Friendly House Comedy Fundraiser on Sunday (Apr. 7), where she shared what she's learned about herself after putting down the alcohol.

“I've learned that I've been too damn nice. I've been way too nice over the years,” she told the outlet. “I think people think... Because when you drink, there's no filter.”

She added, “But when I drank, there was a filter, okay? Because I would think really mean things, and want to say really mean things, but I just told myself not to say them. Now I say the shit.”