Tiffany Haddish Jokes That ‘Jail Is Nice’ During Christmas Stand-Up Set Following DUI Arrest

Tiffany Haddish has opened up about her time spent in a Beverly Hills jail on that DUI charge she received last month.
During her Christmas Day set at The Laugh Factory in Los Angeles, Haddish reflected on the situation and made light of it, saying she was never going to suffer as she's been through so much more and the jail in Beverly Hills was actually not what she expected.
"I know Imma be alright, I been through way worse than this," Haddish said. "I'm sorry, you ain't lived until you got arrested in Beverly Hills, OK. It's beautiful over there. I've been in quite a few jails, just like the rest of y'all. If you gonna do something, get arrested over there because that jail is nice."
Haddish went on to say that the jail was a "wonderful experience" in that it was very clean, and she couldn't complain about the amenities provided to her, such as feminine products and fleece blankets.
The 44-year-old pled not guilty to two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a .08% BAC last week. She was arrested for a DUI in November after police claimed she was asleep behind the wheel. In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Haddish promised that issue would never happen again.
"I'm going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries," Haddish said while adding that she's in "good spirits." Haddish also clarified that her Tesla had parked itself before she dozed off and ended up blocking a portion of the street.
A representative for the L.A. County's District Attorney said in a statement regarding Haddish's DUI that "driving under the influence poses an imminent threat to our community, with its repercussions extending beyond individual actions to inflict profound harm, including the devastating loss of life. It is crucial for everyone to stop and consider the potential consequences on others, especially during this holiday season as many attend celebrations with their loved ones."