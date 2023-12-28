Tiffany Haddish Jokes That ‘Jail Is Nice’ During Christmas Stand-Up Set Following DUI Arrest

Tiffany Haddish has opened up about her time spent in a Beverly Hills jail on that DUI charge she received last month.

During her Christmas Day set at The Laugh Factory in Los Angeles, Haddish reflected on the situation and made light of it, saying she was never going to suffer as she's been through so much more and the jail in Beverly Hills was actually not what she expected.

"I know Imma be alright, I been through way worse than this," Haddish said. "I'm sorry, you ain't lived until you got arrested in Beverly Hills, OK. It's beautiful over there. I've been in quite a few jails, just like the rest of y'all. If you gonna do something, get arrested over there because that jail is nice."

Haddish went on to say that the jail was a "wonderful experience" in that it was very clean, and she couldn't complain about the amenities provided to her, such as feminine products and fleece blankets.