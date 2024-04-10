Sylvester Stallone is under fire for allegedly belitting background actors on Paramount+ drama Tulsa King.

According to multiple reports, extras on the show were hired through various entertainment casting companies for the second season of Tulsa King before filming recently began in Atlanta. But conditions on set allegedly went bad with the presence of Stallone and an unnamed director, who were accused of disparaging background actors. In one Facebook group, Stallone and the director were accused of rudely calling some of the extras a "tub of lard" and "fat guy with a cane," apparently making fun of their disabilities.

It was also alleged that Sylvestor made a comment about wanting someone to "bring in pretty young girls to be around me."

Tulsa King director and executive producer Craig Zisk has denied that the improper comments were made, noting that Sylvester's wife, Jennifer Flavin, was on set during filming, per TMZ. Zisk acknowledged that while there were older background actors for one bar scene despite a request for individuals in their 20s and 30s, the performers were "polite and did their jobs."