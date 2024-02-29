Oprah Leaves WeightWatchers Board After Weight-Loss Drug Use, Company Shares Plummet

Oprah Winfrey's time as part of the WeightWatchers board has ended.

In a new Variety report, it was announced during an annual meeting with shareholders that the business mogul, 70, will be departing the WeightWatchers board. The news comes just months after she opened up to People about using an unspecified weight-loss drug. Winfrey has served on the company's board since 2015, where she also acquired a ten percent stake.

“I look forward to continuing to advise and collaborate with WeightWatchers and CEO Sima Sistani in elevating the conversation around recognizing obesity as a chronic condition, working to reduce stigma, and advocating for health equity,” Winfrey said in a statement.

As part of her agreement with WeightWatchers, Winfrey "will not engage in any other weight loss or weight management business, program, products or services" throughout her term in connection with the company, and for an additional year afterward.

On Feb. 26, Winfrey gave WeightWatchers a heads-up that she would step down from re-election as a member of the board during the 2024 meeting for shareholders. "Her decision was not the result of any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to the company’s operations, policies or practices," the company stated.

After Winfrey's departure was publicized, market shares of WW International fell significantly.