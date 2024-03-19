Oprah Winfrey Blasts Fat-Shamers in New Special: 'Making Fun of My Weight Was National Sport'

In a new ABC Network special, Oprah Winfrey fired back against indidivuals that critiqued her weight for decades.

On Monday night, the media personality and business mogul hosted the pre-recorded An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution, where she spoke to medical experts who attested to the influence of weight-loss medication. In a December issue of People, Winfrey admitted to using a weight loss drug, although she didn't confirm if it was Ozempic.

"I have to say that I took on the shame that the world gave to me. For 25 years, making fun of my weight was national sport," Winfrey said on the special, her first in 13 years.

The former talk show host then pointed at a 1990 cover of TV Guide, where she was referred to as "bumpy, lumpy and downright dumpy," a fat-shaming message that has haunted her for nearly 35 years.

She continued, "I come to this conversation with the hope that we can start releasing the stigma and the shame and the judgment, to stop shaming other people for being overweight or how they choose to lose–or not lose–weight, and, most importantly, to stop shaming ourselves."