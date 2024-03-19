Oprah Winfrey Blasts Fat-Shamers in New Special: 'Making Fun of My Weight Was National Sport'

In a new ABC Network special, Oprah Winfrey fired back against indidivuals that critiqued her weight for decades.
On Monday night, the media personality and business mogul hosted the pre-recorded An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution, where she spoke to medical experts who attested to the influence of weight-loss medication. In a December issue of People, Winfrey admitted to using a weight loss drug, although she didn't confirm if it was Ozempic.
"I have to say that I took on the shame that the world gave to me. For 25 years, making fun of my weight was national sport," Winfrey said on the special, her first in 13 years.
The former talk show host then pointed at a 1990 cover of TV Guide, where she was referred to as "bumpy, lumpy and downright dumpy," a fat-shaming message that has haunted her for nearly 35 years.
She continued, "I come to this conversation with the hope that we can start releasing the stigma and the shame and the judgment, to stop shaming other people for being overweight or how they choose to lose–or not lose–weight, and, most importantly, to stop shaming ourselves."
Winfrey discussed her past weight loss tactics, from months-long starvation and losing 67 pounds on a liquid diet, but after the latter, she began to regain weight "the very next day."
On the special, Winfrey connected with guests who have used medications like Ozempic, Victoza, Wegovy, and Mounjaro, before concluding that the drugs aren't one-size-fits-all. "For people who feel happy and healthy in celebrating life in a bigger body and don't want the medications, I say: 'Bless you,'" she said towards the end of the program. "And for all the people who believe diet and exercise is the best and only way to lose excess weight, bless you too if that works for you."
Last month, Winfrey stepped down from the WeightWatchers board to pursue the ABC special, which she later admitted on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Since 2015, Winfrey served on the board and acquired a ten percent stake in the company. Following the news of Winfrey's departure, WeightWatchers shares dropped by 20 percent.
"I decided [to exit WeightWatchers] because this special was really important to me, and I wanted to be able to talk about whatever I want to talk about," Winfrey told Kimmel. "And WeightWatchers is now in the business of being a weight-health company that also administers drug medications for weight [loss]. I did not want to have the appearance of any conflict of interest."