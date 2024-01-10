Here’s What Kevin Hart Had to Say About Ex-Wife Torrei’s Tour Dates With Katt Williams

Kevin Hart hopes Torrei Hart’s run of tour dates with Katt Wiliams is a success.

As shared by TMZ this week, the Lift star was questioned by a paparazzo in New York about the upcoming dates, which are part of Williams’ The Dark Matter Tour. First, Hart spoke more generally about his career in relation to his mention in Williams’ still-being-discussed Club Shay Shay interview.

“My success is my success,” he said. “I want everybody to win. I love everybody.”

Then came the Torrei-focused question, prompting the comedian to reiterate his “love everybody” approach.

“I want everybody to win,” Hart, who also gave a firm thumbs-up to the camera, said. “I hope the tour is great.”