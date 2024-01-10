Here’s What Kevin Hart Had to Say About Ex-Wife Torrei’s Tour Dates With Katt Williams

Kevin Hart hopes Torrei Hart’s run of tour dates with Katt Wiliams is a success.
As shared by TMZ this week, the Lift star was questioned by a paparazzo in New York about the upcoming dates, which are part of Williams’ The Dark Matter Tour. First, Hart spoke more generally about his career in relation to his mention in Williams’ still-being-discussed Club Shay Shay interview.
“My success is my success,” he said. “I want everybody to win. I love everybody.”
Then came the Torrei-focused question, prompting the comedian to reiterate his “love everybody” approach.
“I want everybody to win,” Hart, who also gave a firm thumbs-up to the camera, said. “I hope the tour is great.”
As previously reported, Torrei Hart, who was married to Kevin from 2003 to 2011, will be joining Katt for three shows starting with a stop at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina later this month. While only three shows featuring Torrei were initially announced, she teased that "more dates" would be confirmed soon.
While Kevin kept it supportive when speaking on Torrei's tour dates, he took a different approach in his previous response to Katt referring to him as a "plant" in his blockbuster interview with Shannon Sharpe.
"Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad," Hart said in a recent Lift-promoting tweet.
As for the rest of Katt's tour, it's indeed another massive one from the prolific comic. In fact, his current Dark Matter schedule sees him on the road through the middle of May.