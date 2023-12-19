Miranda Cosgrove Claims She’s Never Gotten Drunk or Smoked Weed Before: ‘I Truly Don't Have a Good Reason’

Don't look for former Nickelodeon star Miranda Cosgrove to pass the weed anytime soon.

On Josh Peck's Good Guys podcast with influencer Ben Boffer, there was a Drake & Josh reunion with Cosgrove as a special guest. The 30-year-old discussed the party scene while attending the University of California, but at the 39-minute mark, Cosgrove confessed that she's never been drunk.

"I really don't have a good reason – I've never been buzzed," Cosgrove said. "I’ve sipped things before, but like two sips."

"You're so pure," Peck joked.

Cosgrove added that the closest she's come to smoking is eating an edible brownie. "I fell asleep for like 17 hours. I woke up super rested," she shared.