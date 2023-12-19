Miranda Cosgrove Claims She’s Never Gotten Drunk or Smoked Weed Before: ‘I Truly Don't Have a Good Reason’

Don't look for former Nickelodeon star Miranda Cosgrove to pass the weed anytime soon.
On Josh Peck's Good Guys podcast with influencer Ben Boffer, there was a Drake & Josh reunion with Cosgrove as a special guest. The 30-year-old discussed the party scene while attending the University of California, but at the 39-minute mark, Cosgrove confessed that she's never been drunk.
"I really don't have a good reason – I've never been buzzed," Cosgrove said. "I’ve sipped things before, but like two sips."
"You're so pure," Peck joked.
Cosgrove added that the closest she's come to smoking is eating an edible brownie. "I fell asleep for like 17 hours. I woke up super rested," she shared.
When questioned by Peck about facing peer pressure at Hollywood parties, Cosgrove said that she never fell for it, thanks in part to her friends. “I think it started off because I was always the designated driver when I went out with my friends, and I sort of liked taking on that role, and got used to it, and just kind of stuck with it forever,” she said.
But now that Cosgrove has outgrown her tween and teen roles, she plans on drinking eventually, having avoided booze during her 30th birthday celebration in Thailand. “I’m still planning on it at some point… even though I’m 30,” she told Peck and Soffer. “I should’ve done it on my birthday, my 30th.”
Cosgrove, who reprised her role as Carly Shay in the Paramount+ iCarly reboot, will next star in upcoming comedy film Drugstore June.