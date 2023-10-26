Josh Peck Says He Almost Played Edward Cullen in 'Twilight'

Josh Peck could have been a vampire.

On Monday’s episode of his Good Guys podcast, Peck and co-host Ben Soffer hosted Taylor Lautner, which prompted Peck to reveal that he almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight—a role that ultimately went to Robert Pattinson.

"I remember it's like 2006? 7?" Peck reminisced around the 16:40 mark. "They're like, 'Audition for this movie, Twilight. It's based on a book—it's gonna be great.' So I send in my tape...for Edward."

"A month later, I'm with my manager. He goes, 'It's down to you and three guys. You're close,' " he continued. "I'm like, 'Really?' I hadn't even had a tummy tuck yet!’ I'm like, 'There's no way. He's gotta be so shirtless. It's not gonna happen.'"

"Spoiler alert—didn't get it," Peck then joked.

Later, he shared that when he saw Pattinson playing Edward in the franchise, he thought, "In what fucking world were they like, 'Okay, here's what we're thinking: Chris Hemsworth or Stanley Tucci?' Like what the fuck? Impossible!"

Pattinson starred in the role of Edward Cullen in all five Twilight films from 2008 to 2012, which also saw Lautner play the werewolf Jacob Black, and Kristen Stewart play Bella Swan.