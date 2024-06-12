Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey is feeling the ramifications of his past inappropriate actions.

In the latest episode of Fox talk show Piers Morgan Uncensored, the former House of Cards star broke down when asked about his current living arrangements.

Around the 1:31:00 mark of the video below, Spacey tearfully took a pause, and shared that this week, his house in Baltimore is being foreclosed upon.

"My house is being sold at auction," the 64-year-old said. "So I have to go back to Baltimore and put all my things in storage."

He continued, "So the answer to that question is, I'm not quite sure where I'm going to live now, but I've been in Baltimore since we started shooting House of Cards there."

Spacey moved into the residence in 2016, where his close friend, business partner, and manager Evan Lowenstein has also lived, along with Lowenstein's wife.

As for why he's moving, Spacey put it plainly: "Because I can't pay the bills that I owe."