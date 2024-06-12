Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey is feeling the ramifications of his past inappropriate actions.
In the latest episode of Fox talk show Piers Morgan Uncensored, the former House of Cards star broke down when asked about his current living arrangements.
Around the 1:31:00 mark of the video below, Spacey tearfully took a pause, and shared that this week, his house in Baltimore is being foreclosed upon.
"My house is being sold at auction," the 64-year-old said. "So I have to go back to Baltimore and put all my things in storage."
He continued, "So the answer to that question is, I'm not quite sure where I'm going to live now, but I've been in Baltimore since we started shooting House of Cards there."
Spacey moved into the residence in 2016, where his close friend, business partner, and manager Evan Lowenstein has also lived, along with Lowenstein's wife.
As for why he's moving, Spacey put it plainly: "Because I can't pay the bills that I owe."
Admitting that there were "a couple of times" that he almost filed for bankruptcy, Spacey said that he's been able to "dodge it, at least, as of today."
When Morgan asked about how much money Spacey has, the Academy Award winner replied, "None."
"You have some sense of legal bills; I still owe a lot of legal bills," Spacey said, before adding that his fees are "considerable" and "many millions."
Another clip from Spacey's interview with Morgan sees the actor acknowledging that he was "pushing the boundaries," "being too handsy," and "touching someone sexually in a way that I didn't know at the time they didn't want."
"I agree that the word 'grope' is a very odd word," he said. "I personally—I have caressed people, I have been gentle with people. That is the way that I am. You're making a pass at someone, you don't want to be aggressive. You want to be gentle, you want to see if they're gonna respond positively. ... Then they should let you know they don't want to do it, so that you can understand it's nonconsensual and stop."
Although Spacey says he plans to "get back on the horse," his career has been tainted since 2017, when allegations surfaced that he'd sexually harassed and assaulted the likes of actors Anthony Rapp and Roberto Cavazo, filmmaker Tony Montana, and multiple people who worked on House of Cards. Rapp sued Spacey for $40 million, but a judge decided the actor wasn't sexually assaulted by Spacey as a teen. Rapp was ordered to pay Spacey $39,089 in damages.
In May, Spacey was acquitted in a civil suit trial in the United Kingdom when a British man claimed that in 2008, he was assaulted by Spacey and "suffered psychiatric damage and financial loss." Last July, Spacey was also acquitted on charges regarding alleged sexual offenses against four men from 2001 to 2013.