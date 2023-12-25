Kevin Spacey and Tucker Carlson Sit Down for Christmas Fireside Chat, Teases Presidential Run

Kevin Spacey is back with his bizarre annual Christmas Eve tradition and he’s bringing Tucker Carlson along with him.

On Sunday, the actor uploaded a fireside chat to his official YouTube channel with the former Fox News host called, “Being Frank With Tucker.”

However, Spacey, 64, much like his past Christmas uploads, opted to record the video as his House of Cards role, Frank Underwood, even occasionally breaking the fourth wall with the character’s signature snide remarks. Spacey played the fictional power-hungry president in the hit Netflix series from 2013 until 2017 when he was fired in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations from several men, including Rent and Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp.

For the “Frank Underwood” and Carlson interview, the men discussed everything from the upcoming 2024 presidential election, social issues, Netflix, and more.

When asked if he would run for president in the upcoming election, Spacey said it would be “a decision for the people.”

“It’s not something that I really think about or want to do,” he said, mentioning later on that he would run independently. “But I’ve always believed that nothing should be off the table in life or in art. I think we can both agree that we need to get some adults back in the room, so if that means taking on the chief executive role, well that’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make for this great nation.”

Spacey also mentioned that, if elected president, his administration would be very different from others, saying, “What doesn’t come with a trigger warning these days? We are far too close to having a bean bag chair in the Oval Office. We coddled to everybody. Okay, you think you’re a rabbit, that’s fine. But let me tell you something, you sure as hell aren’t going to see someone walking through my White House in bunny ears and a tail unless it’s Easter.”

The men recall that what they have in common is being “canned” from their respective networks but celebrated being “bigger than ever.”

Tucker “parted ways” with Fox News in April following a $787.5 million settlement in a legal battle over the network’s coverage of the 2020 election and the election fraud claims made about Dominion Voting Systems. Tucker had been with the news network since 2009. He now hosts his program on X (formerly known as Twitter), despite not cutting a deal with the social media platform.

Further into the video, Spacey says it's “bizarre” that Netflix ousted him over allegations that “have now been proven to be false.”

“I don’t think there’s any question Netflix exists because of me,” says Spacey. “I put them on the map and they tried to put me in the ground,” he added, referring to the streamer’s decision to kill off his character for the sixth and final season of the series.

Watch the full conversation up top.