Justin and Hailey Bieber Take on Halloween as 'Flintstones'

Stepping into Halloween this past weekend were Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, who attended Vas J. Morgan and Michael Braun's Halloween Party in Los Angeles on Saturday night. For the special occasion in Hollywood, the couple dressed as versions of Pebbles Flintstone and Bamm-Bamm Rubble from the 1960s animated sitcom The Flintstones.
While Hailey opted for a patent leather version of Pebbles' signature look, Justin went full-on shirtless, adding a plush bone. Also in the photoset were the couple's miniature dogs, Oscar and Piggy Lou.
The holiday outing comes just one month after The Biebers celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary, which the "Peaches" singer homaged in a romantic Instagram post on September 14.
In a recent interview with GQ Magazine, Mrs. Bieber discussed the differences between her and her husband's style, specifically when attending the same events.
“It’s so funny because I see so many people talk about this,” she told GQ, also sharing that Justin is usually ready before her. “He may want to wear baggy sweats to dinner, and I might want to wear a tiny little dress just because that’s how I’m feeling. We can’t sit there and be like, ‘So I’m going to wear this and you’re going to wear this.’”
Also tied to the couple's anniversary in mid-September was Justin's appearance on "Snooze (Acoustic)" with SZA. The 2-time Grammy-winner previously made a cameo in the "Snooze" music video, where SZA fell in and out of love with additional costars Young Mazino, Woody McClain, and Benny Blanco.