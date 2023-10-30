Justin and Hailey Bieber Take on Halloween as 'Flintstones'

Stepping into Halloween this past weekend were Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, who attended Vas J. Morgan and Michael Braun's Halloween Party in Los Angeles on Saturday night. For the special occasion in Hollywood, the couple dressed as versions of Pebbles Flintstone and Bamm-Bamm Rubble from the 1960s animated sitcom The Flintstones.

While Hailey opted for a patent leather version of Pebbles' signature look, Justin went full-on shirtless, adding a plush bone. Also in the photoset were the couple's miniature dogs, Oscar and Piggy Lou.

The holiday outing comes just one month after The Biebers celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary, which the "Peaches" singer homaged in a romantic Instagram post on September 14.