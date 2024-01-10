Jonathan Majors on Mentioning Coretta Scott King's Name, Wanted to 'Convey the Utmost Respect' for Her

Jonathan Majors refuses to admit any wrongdoing in referring to Coretta Scott King during his recent ABC News interview.

King's youngest daughter, Bernice King, subliminally criticized the actor for his comments about her mother, where he told ABC News that his girlfriend, actress Meagan Good, "has held me down like a Coretta." In a new statement via TMZ, Majors has responded to Bernice saying "My mother wasn't a prop."

"My intention was to convey my utmost respect for Coretta Scott King, her achievements, and both her personal legacy and the one she shares with her husband, Dr. Martin Luther King," Majors told the outlet.

The 34-year-old continued by calling Mrs. King "a great woman, a very important figure in American and world history, and someone both Meagan and I are inspired by and deeply admire."