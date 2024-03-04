Adult Film Star Emily Willis' Family Launches GoFundMe Following Overdose

The family of adult film actress Emily Willis has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover her medical expenses following an apparent overdose last month, TMZ reports.

"Recently, Emily's world, and ours, was turned upside down when she was admitted to the hospital, marking the beginning of an incredibly tough and unforeseen battle," her family wrote on the GoFundMe page, which is seeking $60,000. "With every ounce of her remarkable strength and bravery, Emily is fighting."

They wrote that she'll require "lots of care," which is why they are seeking additional funds for her medical bills, travel expenses, and other support during a difficult time for the family. "Every donation, no matter its size, will go directly towards easing these burdens, allowing us to devote our energy and resources to Emily's healing," the statement continued. "Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers to give her the strength for recovery. Sharing this campaign far and wide also offers invaluable support, helping us reach hearts and hands that might lift us in our time of need."

Last month, TMZ reported that Willis was transported to a hospital after she was found unresponsive. She was allegedly in treatment for addiction at a rehabilitation center in Malibu. The award-winning adult film star broke into the pornography industry in 2017, and was named Penthouse's Pet of the Month in 2019. She has starred in over 700 films as of 2024.

More recently, she starred in the Steven Soderbergh-produced sci-fi horror movie Divinity.