Adult Film Star Emily Willis Remains in Critical Condition, Family Reportedly 'Bracing for the Worst'

The family of 25-year-old adult film star Emily Willis has provided an update on her condition following her hospitalization last month.

Per TMZ, her stepfather Michael Willis has revealed that she hasn’t regained consciousness and is in a coma. While her status has stabilized from when she was initially taken to the hospital in critical condition, Michael said she’s still unresponsive. The outlet writes that it has been "told the family is bracing for the worst" as she’s on a ventilator to help with her breathing.

Before being hospitalized, Emily Willis was in rehab for just over a week. She suffered a cardiac arrest during her treatment, although toxicology reports show that she didn’t have drugs in her system at the time she was admitted to the hospital. Authorities initially reported that she had suffered an apparent overdose. The family is still awaiting a physical version of the toxicology reports.

Willis was open about her substance abuse with her family but her stepdad noted she wasn’t eating enough just before she entered rehab. She only weighed 80 pounds when she checked in.

Earlier this month, Willis' family launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover her medical expenses. "Recently, Emily's world, and ours, was turned upside down when she was admitted to the hospital, marking the beginning of an incredibly tough and unforeseen battle," her family wrote on the GoFundMe page, which has received over $30,000 of its $60,000 goal. "With every ounce of her remarkable strength and bravery, Emily is fighting."

In an update on the page, her stepfather wrote that she’s “fighting for her life” and the family has been “by her side as she slowly tries to recover.”

“It warms the hearts of her loved ones to know how beloved she is by those who know her. Any kind of support is appreciated, and nothing is expected or taken for granted,” he wrote. “Your support gives us strength to endure and remain steadfast for Emily. We want to express our gratitude to those who have donated, and please know that your generosity will greatly aid in Emily's ongoing recovery process.”

The award-winning adult film star launched her career in 2017 and was named Penthouse Pet of the Month in 2019. She has starred in over 700 films as of 2024 and more recently starred in the Steven Soderberg-produced sci-fi horror movie Divinity.